Nick Jonas Reveals What's So Special About His Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas, who is currently promoting his latest album Spaceman, has been doing a lot of interviews and media interactions. In one such interview with SiriusXM, the singer was asked the question, "What separated Priyanka from any woman that you've been with before because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet?" The singer revealed that the answer to this is friendship.

Nick Jonas reveals what's special about Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas answered the question by saying, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right." The singer added that the couple shares a very strong bond of friendship with each other that lies as the foundation of their relationship. Nick said that the couple is lucky as they knew each other very well before they started dating properly and their relationship was evolved from a very strong bond of friendship.

Nick also admitted that he feels blessed to have a life partner like Priyanka and is enjoying his married life with her. He also gave details about his journey with Priyanka during quarantine and how their relationship made its way onto his new album. Watch the interview right below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Wedding

Nick Jonas first met Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala where they walked together as they were wearing clothes from the same designer Ralph Lauren. The couple maintains that they were just friends then and after spending some time together they started dating and soon fell in love. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur.

The couple had an Indian wedding with all the Indian rituals along with a Christian wedding ceremony as well. The couple hosted multiple receptions to celebrate their happiness with all the people they know. The news of their marriage was trending on the internet for days with their wedding pictures going viral as soon as it was uploaded.

Nick Jonas' new album

Nick had previously in an interview with Apple Music the singer had revealed that all his songs from his new album Spaceman are love letters directed to his wife Priyanka. Talking about the same he said that whenever he couldn't articulate his words to the way he felt he would go to the studio and channel his feeling through music. Nick also said that he is grateful to have such strong feeling s for his wife which in turn makes her very happy which is the most important thing for him.