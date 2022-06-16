Nick Jonas Reveals Why He & Priyanka Chopra Talked About Daughter Malti's Hospitalization

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as they recently welcomed their newborn baby, Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy. Ever since the much-loved pair announced the news of becoming parents, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin.

On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Priyanka shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter. However, along with the picture, The Matrix Resurrections actor penned a long note describing the premature birth of Malti and her journey in NICU. However, recently Nick Jonas revealed why the duo decided to talk about their daughter's journey in the hospital on their social media handles.

Nick Jonas opens up about her daughter's journey

In a candid interaction with People, Nick Jonas revealed why he and Priyanka Chopra decided to share their daughter's premature birth journey on their social media. Nick stated-

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital"

Further talking about how it can be an 'eye opener' for others Nick added-

"It’s eye-opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone "

For the unversed, earlier Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and revealed the fact that their daughter spent 100 days in the NICU.

Priyanka Chopra shares the premature birth journey of her daughter Malti

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her baby daughter for the first time. Along with the sweet picture, Priyanka Chopra shed light on the little one's journey in the hospital. She wrote-

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now..."

