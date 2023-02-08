Nick Jonas Says He Was ‘nervous’ About Daughter Malti Marie Chopra’s First Public Outing

Nick Jonas has opened up about the first public outing of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Speaking on the Today Show, Nick revealed that both his actor-wife Priyanka and he were 'nervous' about Malti's first public outing.

Nick added that the Los Angeles January 30 event, where the Jonas Brothers were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and which also marked Malti Marie's debut in the media, proved to be “a great setting” for his family to unite and celebrate. He further said that having his daughter Malti Marie out there with them was “really special.”

"I did. It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate...Having my little girl out there was really special."

Further, in the conversation, when asked if Nick would show Marie the video when she grows up, to embarrass her, he replied that it was the entire reason behind taking Marie to the event.

Nick Jonas gives a shout-out to his wife Priyanka Chopra

At the event, Nick not only gave a shout-out to his daughter but also to his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick said that being married to Priyanka "is the greatest gift."

Nick had recently shared a video on his Instagram handle from the event. In it, he is heard saying, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

More on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a grand wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. They had both a Hindu and a Christian wedding ceremony. The receptions following their wedding were held in both Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra is currently working on a number of projects such as Love Again, the Russo Brothers’ series Citadel, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Akhtar, the film will feature herself, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.