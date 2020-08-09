Nick Jonas Shares A Post About 'visiting Year 3000', Netizens Recall His Famous Track

American singer and actor Nick Jonas recently shared a cryptic post on social media where he describes his visit to year 3000 and what he saw during his trip. The singer shared the post on Instagram where he wrote that he went to year 300 and observed that nothing much as changed except the fact that people were wearing masks while making gatherings or moving out. While captioning the post, the Sucker crooner hilariously informed that apart from masks, even the great great great granddaughter of everyone was doing fine.

Nick Jonas shares a hilarous post

Scores of his fans were quick enough to react over the post by dropping in their takes on the same. One of the users hailed the singer for doing time travel. Another follower humorously commented and appreciated Nick Jonas for going into the future. A third user thanked the singer for spreading happiness with his post amid such an hour of crisis and wrote that she felt happy after reading this. A fourth fan of the singer anxiously asked Nick about people wearing masks. He wrote and asked about the prevalence of another pandemic in the future.

Apart from these, there were fans who were reminded of the famous track Year 3000 that was crooned and released by The Jonas Brothers in the year 2006. According to reports, The Jonas Brothers' reunion was inspired by Year 3000, and the credit goes to a random group of college-aged boys who brought the classic jam to the brothers' attention once again. According to reports, during an appearance at the Grammy Museum in 2019, Nick had revealed that that major 2019 reunion started with "a few Twitter comments" from users who wished that the band would reunite. They also really wanted to hear "Year 3000" live again since their fans got to know about the band being split up.

Meanwhile, Nick earlier posted a video giving a glimpse of the Happiness Begins Tour of Jonas brothers. With Jonas brother’s song Rollercoaster playing in the background, Nick Jonas’s video had a compilation of some fun moments of Jonas Brothers from concert and backstage. Nick Jonas shared the video on the occasion of Happiness Begins Tour completing one year. The video starts with a shot of Nick Jonas enjoying backstage as he walks towards the stage for the concert. There are several glimpses of Nick Jonas singing on the stage and the Jonas brothers enjoying the limelight in the Happiness Begins Tour’s concerts. Nick Jonas shared the video with the caption, “So grateful we all got to experience the @happinessbeginstour together last year. It felt incredible to be back on stage with my brothers and we can't wait to do it all again. Hope you're staying well right now and looking forward to making more memories together soon.”

