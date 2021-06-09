Nick Jonas Shares An Excerpt Of His 'near-death Experience' From Jonas Brothers' Memoir

Nick Jonas recently dropped in an excerpt from the upcoming Jonas Brothers’ memoir named Blood. The artist shared a near-death experience from his childhood when he went swimming and mentioned how he never let small obstacles get in his way. All his fans were excited to read the excerpt from Jonas Brothers’ memoir and stated in the comments that they ‘can’t wait to get it’ in their hands.

An excerpt from Jonas Brothers’ memoir, Blood

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself from his childhood and also added an excerpt from the upcoming Jonas Brothers’ memoir, Blood. In the first one, he added a photo of himself where he can be seen wearing a full-sleeved shirt and a pair of black pants with a cute smile on his face. In the next one, he added a portion from pages 26-27 of Jonas Brothers’ memoir that revealed his first memory. He added that his relatives always thought that they were born in the wrong order as he did quite a lot of things beyond his years. He then recalled an incident from his childhood when it was autumn and he had just turned three. He had decided to go for a swim and mentioned that there were three problems with this ‘otherwise unremarkable decision’. He then listed the problems that included that the gate to the pool was locked, the pool was unheated and it was winter and he didn’t know how to swim.

Nick Jonas then mentioned that when he set his mind to something, he did not let small obstacles get in his way. He shared that he believed if anything someone else could do within reason, he could achieve as well and mentioned how this was his theme in life. He also stated that whenever he saw something as possible, he didn’t need advice or encouragement and just wanted it to make it happen. Later, he revealed how he snuck out of his apartment, scaled the fence and hopped directly into the pool. He then stated, “I felt the water rush around me and the punch of deep coldness against my lungs, I started . . . swimming.” He then added that he didn’t know how it came naturally to him as he had never swum before or even floated on his own. “Propelled by blind confidence”, he made it across the length of the pool and climbed the fence and walked back home.

In the end, Nick Jonas stated that his first memory was a near-death experience similar to what Joe had and that he wasn’t smarter than Joe as he never thought it could be dangerous.

In the caption, he stated that it was so important for them to share their story from each of their unique viewpoints and added that he could not wait for people to have their story in their hands. All the fans shared their excitement for the memoir in the comment section and even dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their delight in the book. Take a look.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.