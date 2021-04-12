Nick Jonas Shares Glimpse Of His 'date Night' With Priyanka Chopra At BAFTAs

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often feature in each other’s social media posts. The celebrity couple had recently made an appearance in BAFTAs 2021 together. Nick Jonas has shared a picture from the occasion, which shows them both posing together in the outfits that they had donned for the event. The post soon started receiving a wave of excited reactions from their fans, who complimented them on how well they look together.

Nick Jonas’ night out with Priyanka Chopra at BAFTAs

BAFTAs 2021 was expectedly a star-studded affair, with several big names in Hollywood making an appearance in the event. Singer and actor Nick Jonas had made an appearance on the occasion with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. The couple, however, made sure to pose together for the camera before they reached event. Nick shared their picture together on Instagram, with the caption that reads, “Date night”. The post took no time in yielding excited reactions from their fans, who praised both of them and called them ‘couple goals’ in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra also posted the same picture on her Twitter account, where she called Jonas her “hot date”. A video shared by BAFTAs also went viral on social media where she opened up about her time in London, and how her pet dogs have also enjoyed exploring the city. Chopra was then asked about the upcoming Matrix film that she will be seen starring in, but she decided to remain tight-lipped on the topic. She then praised her The White Tiger co-star Adarsh Gourav, who has been nominated for BAFTAs for his acting performance, saying that she is “proud” of him.

Hear @priyankachopra's take on London parks in lockdown, the new Matrix film and her work on the twice-nominated The White Tiger #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5gj0sWExrB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married to each other since 2018, and have been going strong together ever since. Nick Jonas had recently released his new album Spaceman, which has received a song response from the audience. He also plays the role of a judge in the popular reality singing show The Voice, and has also worked in a handful of films including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel.

