Nick Jonas Shares Health Update With His Fans Post Getting Injured During A Softball Match

American singer-actor Nick Jonas recently sustained an injury after he was struck by a ball while playing his weekly softball games. In a viral video that did rounds on social media, the Chasing Happiness star was seen limping into an emergency room with his brother Kevin Jonas. Soon after the video went viral, his fans took to the comment section and wished for his speedy recovery. Now, one of Nick's fans re-tweeted the video obtained by Page Six and stated how wrong is it to film the entire thing.

Nick Jonas shares health updates with his fans

A video (obtained by Page Six) shared by Nick's fan account saw him wearing his softball jersey as he was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas to the hospital in a Range Rover after he got struck by a ball, therefore sustaining injury. Reacting to this, several fans took to their social media space to wish the Jealous singer a speedy recovery, while a fan didn't like the publication sharing the video on social media. A Twitter user, who claims to be Jonas' fan re-tweeted the same video and wrote, "It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas."

It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas https://t.co/TDc8hAtlFj — ❀kristenzara❀ (@kristen_zara) June 6, 2022

Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 6, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, the Runaway singer wrote, "Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!" A netizen stated that this was not the first time that he has sustained an injury, writing, "Poor Nick and his injuries. I remember last time too Kevin was the one to call Pri after his bike injury. Pri must be like whenever Kevin calls it's always bad news (sic)." One fan wrote, "Omg, you got to stop getting hurt and giving my girl blood pressure (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra appointed as Brand Ambassador of Bvlgari

Priyanka Chopra, who was not accompanying Nick Jonas during his softball match, is currently in Paris for a brand launch event. The Sky Is Pink actor has recently been appointed as a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Bvlgari. Priyanka has been joined by Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa for the event, a glimpse of which was shared by the Quantico actor on her Instagram handle as she wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!@bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway".

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas