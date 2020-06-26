Nick Jonas Shares His Birthday With These Well-known Celebrities

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, was born on September 16, 1992. He is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, which caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick Jonas has made a huge name for himself in the music industry and the acting world. Here are famous celebrities who share their birthday with Nick Jonas. Read ahead to know more-

Nick Jonas shares his birthday with many great celebrities

Lauren Bacall

Lauren Bacall was born on September 16, 1924. She is the Late American actor, most commonly popular for her distinctive voice and sultry looks. She was named as the 20th greatest female actor of the classic Hollywood cinema industry by the American Film Institute. Lauren Bacall received an Academy Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009 in recognition of her central place in the Golden Age of motion pictures. She died on August 12, 2014.

Source: Laurenbacallfc Instagram

Peter Falk

Peter Michael Falk was born on September 16, 1927. He was an American actor and comedian, best known for his character as Lieutenant Columbo in the long-running television series Columbo (1968–2003). Peter Falk had won four Primetime Emmy Awards (1972, 1975, 1976, 1990) and a Golden Globe Award (1973) for his performance as Lieutenant Columbo. He first starred as Columbo in two 90-minute TV pilots, the first with Gene Barry in 1968 and the second with Lee Grant in 1971. The show then aired as part of The NBC Mystery Movie series from 1971 to 1978, and again on ABC from 1989 to 2003. He died on June 23, 2011.

Source- Peterfalkfc Instagram

Marc Anthony

Marco Antonio Muñiz, commonly known by his stage name Marc Anthony was born on September 16, 1968. He is one of the finest American singers, songwriters, actors, record executives, television producers, and philanthropists. He is also the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. Known for his Latin salsa numbers and ballads, Anthony has won numerous awards and his achievements have been honoured through various recognitions.

He holds the Guinness World Record for best-selling tropical/salsa artist and the most number-one albums on the Billboard Tropical Albums year-end charts. Marc Anthony is a two-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner and has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

Source- MarcAnthony Instagram

