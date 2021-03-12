Nick Jonas Shares Memories From 2020, Reveals What Motivated Him For 'Spaceman'

Singer Nick Jonas who recently released his new album Spaceman took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that were taken during the course of the entire year 2020. The pictures include his quality time with his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and some candid shots of the two, a report clarifying that alcohol cannot protect someone from coronavirus, some pictures of the singer with his dog Gino and Panda. Apart from this, he also shared his COVID report that stated he tested negative in December 2020. Along with the pictures, the singer also penned a note while revealing the efforts gone behind writing and singing each song from the album.

Nick Jonas pens a note after releasing Spaceman

While captioning the post, Nick who is quite excited to release his album wrote. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most. I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose.”

And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love

Earlier, in the day, Priyanka Chopra is all praises for the new album and expressed her pride in seeing her husband soaring grandeurs of success. While announcing the new album, “#SpacemanVideo is OUT NOW! Proud of everything you do @nickjonas.” The video shows Nick as a lonely man, walking alone on an alien planet after being separated from the one he loves, who is obviously his wife. Priyanka appears in the video as a photo on a screen and a hologram.