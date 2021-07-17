Nick Jonas Shares Throwback Pictures Of Cannes 2019 With Wife Priyanka Chopra

With the 74th Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, not many celebrities could attend the gala event. Missing walking the red carpet this year, was singer Nick Jonas who took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas who made a debut at Cannes in 2019. The Cannes Film Festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but this year, Cannes officially opened up for film festival but has only been attended by a select number of celebrities.

Nick Jonas misses Cannes red carpet look with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick shared a throwback picture with Priyanka from their Cannes 2019 and it is super adorable. Nick Jonas revisited this loved-up moment from Cannes 2019 and captioned the post with a bunch of emojis. Priyanka Chopra's look was praised, her backless orange dress was courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger and styled with Chopard earrings. Nick, on the other hand, picked a brown coloured blazer and trousers for his Cannes 2019 look.

Previously, the Sucker singer shaved his beard after a long time his look sparked interesting reactions, including from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Nick showcased his shaving session to the world with the caption, ‘haven’t shaved in a while.’ Posting a TikTok video with his band’s Leave Before You Love Me playing in the background, the 28-year-old moved the razor on his face. He termed it as a ‘fresh face.’ He then posted a selfie and wrote that he has shaved his face for the first time in a long time. Priyanka, however, gave a thumbs up to the look, posting lovestruck, heart, and flame emojis to express that she found his look fiery.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nick came out with his solo album Spaceman earlier this year. He was also one of the coaches on the reality show The Voice. The Jonas Brothers also came up with a new song Remember This ahead of the USA's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics. His appearances at awards show, notably presenting the Oscars nomination with Priyanka was among the highlights for the Sucker star.

