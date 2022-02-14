Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/NickJonas
Singer Nick Jonas who was quite excited about the Super Bowl 2022, shared his happiness about the same with a video on Instagram. The Sucker singer posted a Tiktok video where he gave a glimpse of the Super Bowl decorations and how the couple is dwelling into the fervour. While the decorations were on point, fans were more excited to see a sneak peek of ‘baby Jonas.’
In the video, a voiceover explains that they ‘take decorations’ very seriously in their house as the camera pans from balloons (in the form of the super bowl), and then a shot of all the food prepared for the evening. At the end of the video, he turns the camera towards himself and gives a thumbs up. Fans flooded the post with comments and asked who he was rooting for.
Nick captioned the video and wrote, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone.” One of the fans wrote, “Nick, stop, I have the same decorations.” Another wrote, “You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight!!! That’s awesome I hope you guys have a great time together God bless.” There was one who was hoping to spot ‘Baby Jonas’ and wrote, “Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas…’ Another user echoed similar sentiments and asked, “Where’s the baby?.” Another wrote, “I wanna see the baby.’
Apart from this, Nick even shared a happy picture from the sets of the Super Bowl commercial and expressed his gratitude to be a part of it for two years in a row and hoped to be a part of it next year as well. “Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @rams. So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year? Thank you to the Joneses and @toyotausa! @lesdogggg @rashidajones.”
Earlier, the couple had welcomed their first child through surrogacy, as they made an announcement in a joint statement on Instagram. We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the two wrote.
