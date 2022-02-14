Singer Nick Jonas who was quite excited about the Super Bowl 2022, shared his happiness about the same with a video on Instagram. The Sucker singer posted a Tiktok video where he gave a glimpse of the Super Bowl decorations and how the couple is dwelling into the fervour. While the decorations were on point, fans were more excited to see a sneak peek of ‘baby Jonas.’

In the video, a voiceover explains that they ‘take decorations’ very seriously in their house as the camera pans from balloons (in the form of the super bowl), and then a shot of all the food prepared for the evening. At the end of the video, he turns the camera towards himself and gives a thumbs up. Fans flooded the post with comments and asked who he was rooting for.

Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of Super Bowl celebrations at home

Nick captioned the video and wrote, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone.” One of the fans wrote, “Nick, stop, I have the same decorations.” Another wrote, “You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight!!! That’s awesome I hope you guys have a great time together God bless.” There was one who was hoping to spot ‘Baby Jonas’ and wrote, “Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas…’ Another user echoed similar sentiments and asked, “Where’s the baby?.” Another wrote, “I wanna see the baby.’

Apart from this, Nick even shared a happy picture from the sets of the Super Bowl commercial and expressed his gratitude to be a part of it for two years in a row and hoped to be a part of it next year as well. “Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @rams. So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year? Thank you to the Joneses and @toyotausa! @lesdogggg @rashidajones.”

Earlier, the couple had welcomed their first child through surrogacy, as they made an announcement in a joint statement on Instagram. We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the two wrote.

Image: Instagram/@NickJonas