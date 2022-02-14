Last Updated:

'See you again next year' | Nick Jonas Shares Video Of Decorated Home Ahead Of Super Bowl; Fans Ask About 'baby Jonas'

Singer Nick Jonas who was quite excited about the Super Bowl 2022, shared his happiness about the same with a video on Instagram while showing the decorations.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Baby jonas, Super bowl 2022, super bowl decorations

IMAGE: Instagram/NickJonas


Singer Nick Jonas who was quite excited about the Super Bowl 2022, shared his happiness about the same with a video on Instagram. The Sucker singer posted a Tiktok video where he gave a glimpse of the Super Bowl decorations and how the couple is dwelling into the fervour. While the decorations were on point, fans were more excited to see a sneak peek of ‘baby Jonas.’

In the video, a voiceover explains that they ‘take decorations’ very seriously in their house as the camera pans from balloons (in the form of the super bowl), and then a shot of all the food prepared for the evening. At the end of the video, he turns the camera towards himself and gives a thumbs up. Fans flooded the post with comments and asked who he was rooting for.

Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of Super Bowl celebrations at home 

Nick captioned the video and wrote, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone.” One of the fans wrote, “Nick, stop, I have the same decorations.” Another wrote, “You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight!!! That’s awesome I hope you guys have a great time together God bless.” There was one who was hoping to spot ‘Baby Jonas’ and wrote, “Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas…’ Another user echoed similar sentiments and asked, “Where’s the baby?.” Another wrote, “I wanna see the baby.’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Apart from this, Nick even shared a happy picture from the sets of the Super Bowl commercial and expressed his gratitude to be a part of it for two years in a row and hoped to be a part of it next year as well. “Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @rams. So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year? Thank you to the Joneses and @toyotausa! @lesdogggg @rashidajones.” 

READ | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas spent months renovating their L.A. home for their baby
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Earlier, the couple had welcomed their first child through surrogacy, as they made an announcement in a joint statement on Instagram. We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the two wrote. 

READ | Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas for becoming parents

Image: Instagram/@NickJonas

READ | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted for the first time after welcoming baby; Fans react
READ | Nick Jonas' first post after having a baby with Priyanka is all about his 'Morning Mood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Super Bowl 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND