Nick Jonas Spotted Fixing Priyanka Chopra’s Gown At BBMA; Netizens Call Him 'a Gentleman'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to keep their fans hooked on social media. The public appearances of the couple are nothing less than a treat for their fans. Recently, they both attended the red-carpet event of Billboard Music Awards and on the event an incident that impressed everyone.

Nick Jonas spotted on a video fixing Priyanka Chopra's gown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards together. Priyanka can be seen in a gown with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. On the other hand, Nick Jonas can be seen wearing a green jacket. In a video, a sweet moment was captured between the couple. Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing for the paparazzi and then Nick joins her too. As Nick leans forward to give a kiss to Priyanka, he accidentally steps on Priyanka’s gown. Nick without wasting any moment bends over and tries to help his wife in fixing the gown. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens are loving this moment between Priyanka and Nick and cannot stop appreciating Nick for his gesture. One of the users wrote, “Such a gentleman” while another user called them the best couple. Check out some of the comments below.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Nick Jonas from Billboard Music Awards. She appreciated him and said “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much.”

Nick also shared the photo and said, “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra. I have watched this show since I was a kid and to be asked to host was an honour... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year.” Have a look at the post below.

Promo Image: Nick Jonas' Instagram

