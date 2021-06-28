Nick Jonas Surprises Fan Who Was Walking Her Dog Wearing A 'Jonas Brothers' T-shirt

Sunday was not a normal day for a Jonas Brothers fan as she bumped into Nick Jonas while walking her dog. Nick Jonas complemented the woman for her t-shirt. The woman also took a selfie with Nick. He filmed the entire incident on his phone and shared it on social media.

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle to share an incident in which he complimented a woman for her shirt with Jonas Brothers' faces printed on it. The Jonas Brothers were in the car when Nick told a woman walking her dog, "Hey, nice shirt!'. Nick was sitting in the front seat while Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were in the back seat. The woman reacted to Nick Jonas' compliment and kept saying, "O My God!". She then politely asked Nick Jonas if she could come closer to his car. While reacting to Nick Jonas' compliment, the woman asked, "Can I...". She could not complete her sentence due to her excitement when Nick said, "Yes. Whatever you want.". The woman then took a selfie with Nick and Joe. In the video, Nick Jonas was also seen playfully calling the woman's dog. In the caption, Nick Jonas wrote, "Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers".

Nick Jonas enjoys a following of over 30 million. Several celebrities and fans reacted to Nick Jonas' video. While one of them wrote, "That's awesome dude", others threw light on the woman's reaction. A fan wrote, "Imagine just walking your dog and u have NICK JONAS pull up next to you!! Her reaction was on point 🤣". A fan expressed how they would have reacted to Nick Jonas' compliment and wrote, "“Whatever you want!” I WOULD HAVE PASSED OUT!".

The woman also shared her selfie with the Jonas Brothers on her Instagram. The selfie had her, Nick, and Joe Jonas. Through the caption, the woman expressed her feelings about meeting the Jonas Brothers. She wrote, "The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my f**king god".

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

