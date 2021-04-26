Nick Jonas Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Shares Nostalgic Poster Of 'It's About Time' Album

Nick Jonas took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, over the weekend. On April 24, 2021, the singer shared the album artwork of a 2006 "Jonas Brothers" album in a story on his Instagram profile and called the album a classic. Scroll along and find out which album was he talking about and more details.

Nick Jonas shares artwork of this Jonas Brothers album

The singer took to his Instagram stories shared the album cover of It’s About Time, which was a 2006 Jonas Brothers album. The poster featured the three siblings standing in front of a red background, which was kept in a picture frame as seen in Nick’s post. The singer tagged both his elder brothers Kevin and Joe, as well as the official Jonas Brothers Instagram handle. He kept it simple with the caption and added "Classic" under the picture. Take a look at the screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Nick Jonas below.

The album released on August 8, 2006, under the Columbia Records music label. Two songs from the album Mandy and Year 3000 were released prior to the album on December 27 and March 16, respectively. It’s About Time has currently gone out of print following which the available copies are rare as well as high priced, however, it is available for digital download on eBay. It is also available on iTunes as well as Spotify for streaming online. The song Time for Me to Fly was also featured in the 2006 movie Aquamarine.

The album had sold over 67k copies within the United States, which was the entire initial shipment of the record. Six years later in August 2012, the Jonas Brothers announced that they were re-releasing the album on Vinyl exclusively for those who were premium members of Team Jonas. Along with each vinyl album also came the digital download. Two of the songs, What I Go to School For and Year 3000 are original songs by the band Busted, which were covered by the brothers. The band did 2 tours for the album between November 2005 to March 2006.

