Nick Jonas Talks About His Bike Injury, Summerfest 2021 And How Snoop Dogg Smells!

Hollywood singer, Nick Jonas recently hosted the Billboard Awards 2021. Nick Jonas delivered a brilliant show hosting the ceremony, pleasing fans everywhere. The singer also performed at the event with the rest of his band, The Jonas Brothers, and music producer Marshmello for the closing medley of the night. Not only this, but Jonas delivered this power-packed evening while struggling with a cracked rib.

Nick Jonas' Injury has been in the news recently, and the singer opened up about it while on Seth Meyer's talk show last week. While speaking to Meyers about his injury, Jonas revealed how it occurred when they (Jonas Brothers) were "shooting something for NBC". He then revealed his experience and spoke about how his injuries are better now and have to just be left alone for them to recover.

The Jonas Brothers are set to go on tour soon and will perform their latest songs for fans while on it. The Jonas Brothers' tour called "Remember This" is a U.S tour which the group will embark upon in August. The band will begin their "Remember This" tour on August 20, 2021 at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

More from Nick Jonas' interview with Seth Meyers

While on the show, Nick Jonas also spoke about his upcoming performance at the American music festival titled "Summerfest", his time as a judge on NBC's The Voice, and meeting artiste and rapper Snoop Dogg. While speaking about the upcoming Summerfest 2021, Jonas spoke about how he's excited to perform again after a year and a half as people haven't been able to go out and have fun in a long time. The singer was also asked if it'll be difficult getting back to performing and singing, and who would need more practice since the band hasn't performed in while. Jonas then revealed how Joe Jonas usually needs a "bit more time rehearsing" to remember his lines and might have some difficulty getting back to it all.

Nick Jonas on meeting Snoop Dogg

Hollywood rapper Snoop Dogg recently appeared on season 20 of NBC's The Voice as a "mega mentor". Nick Jonas spoke about meeting Snoop and how the rapper "knows every song ever recorded". He also mentioned how he thinks Snoop Dogg, "smells great" making Meyers laugh, but agree.

Meyers then went on to talk about how one can tell Snoop's in the room, because of his distinctive smell, in a good way. Nick Jonas seemed to share the sentiment and ended up simply laughing about it. Jonas also spoke about how the crew and cast at The Voice, were very happy to have him onboard.

Image - Nick Jonas' Instagram

