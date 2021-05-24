Nick Jonas Thanks 'incredible Wife' Priyanka Chopra For Helping Him Recover From Injury

Nick Jonas recently opened up about how he managed to recover from his injury and ended up hosting the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He also shared a heartwarming note on social media for his ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra and revealed how she was by his side and helped him recover and feel his best.

Nick Jonas’ note of gratitude for his ‘incredible’ wife, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo in which he can be seen with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. In the photo, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a beautiful moment together as the latter received a peck on her forehead from her husband. As Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards 2021 will be seen hosting the event, he was captured on the camera backstage with his wife. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra at Billboard Music Awards 2021 will be seen presenting an award on stage.

In the caption, Nick Jonas recalled the time when he got injured and stated how he started his last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing his rib and ended it by hosting the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with his incredible wife by his side who helped him every step of the way to recover and feel his best. He then stated how much he loved her and even tagged her in the post.

Speaking about the awards ceremony, he reminisced how he watched the show since he was a kid and mentioned that to be asked to host it was an honour for him. He also stated that it was perfect to be back on stage with his brothers the week they go on sale for the Remember This Tour. He even mentioned that he was on cloud nine at present and added that he could not wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.

In the end, he stated how much he loved all his fans and thanked the Billboard Music Awards 2021 for having him and wished to see them next year. He then added a smiling face emoji having sunglasses on.

As the fans were left in awe of the love between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra displayed in the photo posted by the former, they dropped in heart symbols in the comments for them. Many also complimented them and stated that they were the ‘best couple’. Take a look at some of the fas’ reactions to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s latest photo on Instagram.

