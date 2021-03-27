Nick Jonas' Memorable Moments On Instagram This Week; Take A Look

Just like many other pop stars and celebrities, Nick Jonas actively posts his pictures and videos on social media to keep his fans updated about what he is up to. The singer has been actively promoting his latest music album titled Spaceman on social media, which has been responded to well by his fans. He has shared glimpses of several noteworthy moments on Instagram this week, which includes pictures from his recording session with his pet dog. Following are some of the memorable moments that Nick Jonas has shared with fans this week.

Nick Jonas’ top Instagram moments this week

Nearly a week ago, Nick had shared a couple of pictures from his recording session and was accompanied by her pet dog Gino. While one picture shows Nick working on the session’s technicalities, the other one has captured him recording his voice. However, his dog is seen waiting patiently in both pictures. The singer wrote in the caption of the post, “It brings your doggo to work day. @ginothegerman always had the best melody ideas”. He also tagged his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra in the post.

Another post shows a highlight moment from an episode of The Voice, which is a popular singing reality show that stars Nick. He is seen praising the contestants that have become a part of his team in the show. The next post shows a short clip of the music video of his recent song This is Heaven from Spaceman. The clip shows a candid moment of him looking out of a window. The singer made a sarcastic reference to the video in the caption, which reads, “Waiting for your food delivery to show up like”. The next post also shows a still from the same music video, which had a line from the lyrics on the caption.

The post that follows has a video that shows some of the behind-the-scenes moments while shooting for the Spaceman music video. The final post is a picture where the singer simply looks at the camera with a straight face and he asked his fans to caption the photo. These are some of the highlight moments shared by Nick Jonas.

Promo image courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram