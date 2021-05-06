Nick Kamen, Madonna's Protégé And Levis Model From The 80s, Passes Away At 59

Nick Kamen, singer of Each Time You Break My Heart and Levi's model, passed away at the age of 59. Kamen died on Tuesday night after fighting an illness. For many years, he had been afflicted with bone marrow cancer. In a mid-80s advert for Levi's 501 jeans, Kamen, whose real name was Ivor Neville Kamen, burst onto the popular culture scene. In the 1980s, Kamen captured Madonna's attention and she assisted him with his self-titled first album in 1987. Madonna also contributed backup vocals to Kamen's single Tell Me, which was included on his second album. Many artists, ranging from Madonna to Boy George, have gathered to pay homage to their peer.

Nick Kamen's death leaves the music industry torn

Madonna took to Instagram on May 6, 2021, to share the news of his passing and express her grief on the same. She shared a few pictures of the singer and model from the ’80s when he was at the height of his popularity. She also shared a picture of the two of them in black and white. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “It's heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen”.

Madonna was not the only one who paid him homage. Boy George also shared a picture of the two of them from their youth. He wrote, “R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!”. Others like Duran Duran and Paul Burston were also among the celebrities who wrote tributes for the singer and model on social media.

"So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick"- JT pic.twitter.com/VZGzS3Rq2t — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 5, 2021

His sister, Denise Kent, while speaking to MailOnline, revealed that he had returned from the brink of death so many times that the family had come to call him Lazarus. She also revealed that he had been fighting cancer for more than four years. She said that she had last seen him on Sunday night when she went to his house in London. She shared that members of their family would go in turns to let his partner Lucinda get a chance to rest for a bit. With tears in her eyes, Denise said that he had fought long and hard and had found relief at long last.

IMAGE: AP TWITTER

