Nick Kamen Passes Away At 59, Mentor Madonna Says 'it's Heartbreaking'

Singer of Each Time You Break My Heart and Levi's model, Nick Kamen, passed away at the age of 59 recently. Madonna took to Instagram and paid homage to the late singer-model and wrote that she is heartbroken after learning that he is no more. Here is everything you need to know about Madonna's Instagram post and more.

Madonna pays homage to Nick Kamen

Nick Kamen was a singer and model, who rose to fame with his Levis ad in the 1980s. He caught everybody's attention with it and was invited by none other than Madonna to be her protege. Madonna took to Instagram earlier today and shared a few throwback pictures with Nick and wrote, "It's heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen. 🙏🏼" The first picture featured a young Nick Kamen and Madonna posing together, while the other three were single photos of Nick from the old days.

Fan reactions on Madonna's Instagram post

Madonna has a following of almost 16 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 150k likes within a few hours of sharing it. A lot of people took to the comments section and offered their condolences as well as remembered the late model-singer. While one of Madonna's followers wrote, "He was utterly beautiful and my first crush ...so very sad 💔 Rest in Peace beautiful Nick", another one commented saying, "You discovered him. Thank you for introducing him to us."

Nick Kamen's death

Model-singer Nick Kamen died on Tuesday, May 4, at the age of 59 after battling bone marrow cancer for several years. In a mid-80s advertisement for Levi's 501 jeans, Kamen, whose real name was Ivor Neville Kamen, burst onto the popular culture scene. In the 1980s, Kamen captured Madonna's attention and she assisted him with his self-titled first album in 1987. Madonna also contributed backup vocals to Kamen's single Tell Me, which was included on his second album. Nick Kamen's songs included Each Time, Win Your Love, Looking Good Diving, Come Softly To Me among many others.

Image: AP Twitter / Madonna's Official Instagram Account

