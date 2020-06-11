PAW Patrol Leaves Twitterverse Divided As #BlackLivesMatter Gains Momentum, Details Inside

The Black Lives Matter protests which are battling racial injustice is becoming stronger than ever. Recently, the cartoon PAW Patrol which shows puppies dressed up as police maintaining law and order came under heavy attack on Twitter. Here's what it is about.

PAW Patrol comes under heavy fire on social media

PAW Patrol is a children's cartoon n Nickelodeon which focuses on a group of dogs who maintains law and order in their fictitious town as well as helps the townsfolk. The team of PAW Patrol includes Chase, the German Shephard dog who is also a cop, Marshall the Dalmatian who is a firefighter and Rubble the Bulldog who is a construction worker. Chase is shown to be very good at his work like rescuing kittens and uses phrases such as "Chase on the Case!" and "All in a police's pup's day".

However, last week PAW Patrol's official Twitter account put up a post saying "Black voices to be heard". But this only drew the attention of angry Twitterati who claimed the police dog, Chase should be euthanised or taken out of the show. However, others are showing their support for PAW Patrol saying Chase is an example of how cops should be.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

Twitterati's reaction to PAW Patrol's Chase, the police dog

Did you know that Chase has canonically turned off his body cam when approaching a black lab in a hoodie who later was found dead? 🤔 #ACAB — Idoall (@therealidoall) June 2, 2020

A bunch of horrible people in these comments! You shame the human race. Chase should be the standard for a cop to follow, he's a good dog. pic.twitter.com/0USM9fPEzg — ⚡Austin⚡ (@RunKidFlash) June 2, 2020

I agree, these people are so dumb. Chase is a good dog, he's what a good cop should be, he's never been shown to be hateful in any way! I mean he's basically just a kid happy to help the town he love's, is that not enough? — Doodle-the-poodle (@DistinctLemur) June 2, 2020

I fully agree. Poor Chase... I just wanna hug him... I wanna make him feel better.



I have a message for him:

Stay strong Chase. I know things might be bad right now, but we’ll get through this together, don’t you worry. *Kisses and hugs Chase tightly* — TheAutisticDalmatian (@MatthewBeaver12) June 9, 2020

DEFUND CHASE — john (@Boooooory) June 5, 2020

you’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change — piteously in ecstacy 🕊 (@bathwaterbad) June 2, 2020

defund the paw patrol — hayley top 112% onlyfans (@hayleyglyphs) June 2, 2020

Thank you. Please don’t listen to the other comments; you guys are amazing and bring some happiness into such a crazy world. — • Danielle • (@comicgal40) June 2, 2020

Such remarks follow the incident of the African-American citizen, George Floyd killed by a white police officer. George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by a police officer who kneeled on his neck despite protests from Floyd that he could not breathe. The officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested under charges of third-degree murder. Along with him, three others had also been arrested for being involved in the death but one has been released on bond.

Meanwhile, the PAW Patrol is not the only entertainment that has come under fire. Paramount has decided to cancel their long-running TV series Cops. A&E has also ceased production of Live P.D. On the other hand, the American classic, Gone with the Wind has also been pulled off HBO Max for controversial reasons.

