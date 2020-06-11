Last Updated:

PAW Patrol Leaves Twitterverse Divided As #BlackLivesMatter Gains Momentum, Details Inside

Nickelodeon's cop cartoon called PAW Patrol receives mixed reaction on Twitter as some support the show and others call for its ban. Read on to know more.

Written By
Shruti Mukherjee
PAW Patrol

The Black Lives Matter protests which are battling racial injustice is becoming stronger than ever. Recently, the cartoon PAW Patrol which shows puppies dressed up as police maintaining law and order came under heavy attack on Twitter. Here's what it is about. 

PAW Patrol comes under heavy fire on social media

PAW Patrol is a children's cartoon n Nickelodeon which focuses on a group of dogs who maintains law and order in their fictitious town as well as helps the townsfolk. The team of PAW Patrol includes Chase, the German Shephard dog who is also a cop, Marshall the Dalmatian who is a firefighter and Rubble the Bulldog who is a construction worker. Chase is shown to be very good at his work like rescuing kittens and uses phrases such as "Chase on the Case!" and "All in a police's pup's day". 

However, last week PAW Patrol's official Twitter account put up a post saying "Black voices to be heard". But this only drew the attention of angry Twitterati who claimed the police dog, Chase should be euthanised or taken out of the show. However, others are showing their support for PAW Patrol saying Chase is an example of how cops should be. 

Twitterati's reaction to PAW Patrol's Chase, the police dog

Such remarks follow the incident of the African-American citizen, George Floyd killed by a white police officer. George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by a police officer who kneeled on his neck despite protests from Floyd that he could not breathe. The officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested under charges of third-degree murder. Along with him, three others had also been arrested for being involved in the death but one has been released on bond. 

Meanwhile, the PAW Patrol is not the only entertainment that has come under fire. Paramount has decided to cancel their long-running TV series Cops. A&E has also ceased production of Live P.D. On the other hand, the American classic, Gone with the Wind has also been pulled off HBO Max for controversial reasons. 

First Published:
