Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Breaks Silence On 'child Endangerment' Case; Watch

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell broke his silence for the first time after being convicted for child endangerment. The 35-year-old actor has shared an Instagram video clarifying the two claims that were charged against him over the last year before addressing the guilty plea.

He began his video by clarifying that he has not changed his last name despite an update to his social media handles. Neither he moved to Mexico nor became a resident or citizen of that country despite rumours.

"Most of the news you've heard recently is entirely false and wrong. I feel that you deserve, and I owe you, an explanation. I didn't change my name. Although I would love to, I've never moved to Mexico, I've never been a resident or a citizen of Mexico. I don't have a Mexican passport. I didn't get arrested, I didn't go to jail."

Watch the video here:

He then pivoted to his case, stating that it had moved quickly for others but him, it’s been three long years with a thorough investigation into a very false claim.

"I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made. And, it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.”

While trying to downplay his conviction, he further said that he is not perfect and makes mistakes.

"I am not perfect, and I make mistakes. I responded to a fan, whose age I didn't know, yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped. This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet-and-greets, and although I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, that’s what I pled guilty to.”

Furthermore, the actor also denied the exchange of any explicit images and physical activity between him and the victim. At the end of the message, he thanked his fans for sticking by him and asked them to do their research before coming to any conclusions. As per the Hollywood Reporter, Bell was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service in July for his conduct with a young fan, whom he met online and then in person at one of his concerts in Ohio.

