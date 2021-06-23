Nicki Minaj Asks Michael B. Jordan To Rename His Rum Brand Following Appropriation Charges

Nicki Minaj's Instagram family quite recently saw her weigh in on the ongoing Michael B. Jordan controversy, which surrounds the name of the latter's recently-released rum brand. She did the same through a post that briefly touches upon the rationale of why is the name of the rum brand in question, namely J'ouvert, is triggering. The post in question also sees Nicki Minaj implying there are, indeed, no hard feelings towards the Black Panther actor and hopes that he continues to grow and prosper. Nicki Minaj's Instagram post that sees her share her thoughts on the name in the wake of the Michael B. Jordan controversy can be found below.

Nicki Minaj weighs in on the ongoing MBJ rum name row:

The aforementioned controversy gained steam when the actor's rumoured girlfriend, Lori Harvey shared a picture of the bottle on her Instagram Stories section. Since then, several members of the Caribbean community have been asking the star to change the name. More information regarding it all will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Michael B Jordan's new movie:

Michael B Jordan's new movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse tells the story of John Clark, an ex-military personnel who is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife. Additionally, he has been tasked with uncovering a plot that threatens a major war breaking out between two economic superpowers of the world. Without Remorse plot is full of themes such as revenge, getting over personal turmoil, and several others, that unfolds against the backdrop of a large espionage mission. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Nicki Minaj up to right now?

Minaj, on the other hand, released a new track known as "For The Love Of New York", which sees the musical sensation collaborating with Polo G. The song in question, as is evidenced by the title itself, is about the adoration and affinity that the musicians have for the city of New York. In addition to the same, Nicki Minaj's latest song also sees the two reminiscing about what the city, which is fondly known as "The Big Apple", has taught them and how it has shaped them. The number can be found below

