Nicki Minaj Shares Video Of Son Attempting To Walk, Netizens Call Him 'young King'

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The couple welcomed a baby boy last year and since then have been enjoying their parenthood. The anaconda hitmaker usually stays away from sharing pictures of her baby boy for her social media family. However, she recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of her eight-month-old son attempting to walk.

Nicki Minaj shares a video of her 8-month-old son as he attempts to walk

Nicki Minaj took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip of her son. In the video, Nicki Minaj's son is seen learning to walk. The video features Nicki Minaj's son standing on his feet and trying to take a step forward as she is heard saying, “You ain’t trying to do all of that today?” She then added, “Everyone bothering you. You had it?". Nicki Minaj then hilariously changed her voice and pretended to be her son. She then says, “Mama I had it, leave me alone already, please! Ain’t nobody got time for all of that, mama." The adorable video is something that one cannot miss. Here is a look at Nicki Minaj's son’s attempt at walking.

The cute video is going viral all over the internet but that is not the only interesting part of the video. Nicki Minaj's son is seen dressed in a head-to-toe Burberry outfit. He is also seen wearing little vintage Burberry booties while accessorising it with a chain that has a pendant reading ‘Papa Bear’. He also wore a matching bracelet on his right hand.

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's Instagram video

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth welcomed their son in September last year. They have not yet revealed his name. As soon as Nicki Minaj shared the video on her Instagram, netizens flooded took to the comments section and praised the mother-son duo. A lot of celebrities also commented and called Nicki Minaj's son adorable and all things cute. One such user shared that he is looking like Nicki Minaj’s twin while another referred to him as 'Young King'. A user wrote, “I can’t wait to tell him his mom is Nicki Minaj” Various other uses dropped in heart emojis to praise the adorable attempt by the toddler. Here is a look at some of the best comments on Nicki Minaj's Instagram video.

Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.