Nicky Minaj Shares Baby Bump Pictures, Netizens Hail The 'queen'

Nicki Minaj has cleared the air around pregnancy rumours. The actor took to her official social media handle and shared a few photos with a huge baby bump. In the caption, the Super Bass singer has revealed that she is pregnant. Fans all over the internet are reacting to this news. Read on to know fans' reaction:

Fans react to Nicki Minaj's pregnancy news

Singer Nicki Minaj took to her official social media handle and shared a series of post that showed her baby bump. In these photos, the singer is flaunting her baby bump which she had kept hidden in previous posts. Fans all over the internet are excited after hearing this news.

Ever since the rumours of her pregnancy went viral, netizens are reacting to Minaj’s baby bump and are awaiting the birth of Minaj’s child. A user on Twitter wrote, “Nicky Minaj is pregnant wow so happy for her!”. Here are some fan reactions:

nicky minaj is pregnant? gowon is gonna be a godmother again 😏 — e r i k⁷ ☁️ (@OLIVEJJK) July 20, 2020

Hold onnn!!!! Is this pic real????? — KETHEDOLL (@kaechivoni) July 20, 2020

Nicky minaj is pregnant wow so happy for her 😊😊😊 — Wiz jnr (@Wizjnr6) July 20, 2020

After finding out Nicky Minaj is pregnant I can finally say it was worth waking up early today 💯🥳 — Jose Garcia (@Josse101Garcia) July 20, 2020

Who did Nicky Minaj think she was fooling? We knew you were pregnant babes. — Lee-nah♨️ (@lynaabelle) July 20, 2020

Omg nicky minaj is pregnant!!

Y'all I'm very happy!!!😊 — ᴏʟᴅ ʙᴇᴄᴋʏ ɪꜱ ᴅᴇᴀᴅ (@its___13) July 20, 2020

omg my queen nicky minaj is pregnant!!! 😭❤ — ᴀᴠᴀɴɪ (@_gtrrzvenise) July 20, 2020

this is not a drill NICKI MINAJ IS PREGNANT🥺🥺🥺 — zel (@denzeldion) July 20, 2020

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines throughout the year for various reasons, including her marriage, her new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and her pregnancy rumours. The singer married Kenneth Petty in October 2019. According to reports, the two were childhood sweethearts and dated when the singer was 16 years old.

On July 11, 2020, Tekashi 6ix9ine took to his official YouTube handle and posted the official music video of his latest song with Nicky Minaj titled TROLLZ. The song has gone on to garner over 52 lakh likes and 75 thousand dislikes on YouTube within a month of its posting. Moreover, 207,967,405 people have watched this video song. In this music video of TROLLZ, fans can see that the singer has no baby bump. Here is a link of the song:

In a social media post, the singer has a huge baby bump, and she captioned it saying, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes”. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear more from the singer. This post by Minaj has collected over 58 lakh likes within a day. Here is the official Instagram post:

