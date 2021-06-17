Last Updated:

Nicola Coughlan Shares BTS Of Colin And Penelope From Sets Of 'Bridgerton 2'

Best known for her role as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton', Nicola Coughlan has shared a selfie with Luke Newton from the sets of the upcoming season.

Nicola Coughlan has gained wide recognition for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the hit show Bridgerton. She is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from the show on Instagram. She has recently posted a picture with co-star Luke Newton, who plays the role of Colin Bridgerton, in her new Instagram post. The photo shows a behind-the-scenes moment between the two actors, who posed for a selfie next to each other. Nicola also posted a short note in the caption, which soon received excited reactions from fans.

Nicola Coughlan shares a glimpse of ‘Polin’ from Bridgerton sets

The arrival of the first season of the show witnessed a massive response from fans, who have been waiting for Bridgerton season 2 ever since. After a brief pause, the cast and crew of this periodical drama have reunited and are currently working on the next season. Nicola Coughlan has revealed in her latest post that the characters of Penelope and Colin have been called back, as she posed with her co-star Luke Newton for a selfie. She wrote in her caption, “Polin: Year two”.

The glimpse of the reunion between Penelope and Colin took no time in yielding excited responses from fans. Her fans mentioned that they “can’t wait’ to watch the two in action together and some of them also inquired about when the second season would be arriving. The comments section also included a warm reaction from the official Instagram handle of Netflix. Nicola previously sent out a tweet saying that the Featheringtons have been inspired by the Kardashian family. The revelation came as exciting news to Kim Kardashian, who responded in bewilderment and expressed her desire to join them in the fitting sessions in the future.

Nicola Coughlan has starred in a handful of popular TV shows to date. Some of them include Derry Girls, The Crystal Maze, Harlots and was recently seen in Taskmaster’s New Year Treat. While the second season of Bridgerton is currently under development, Netflix had renewed the show for third as well as a fourth season back in April.

