Nicolas Cage Thinks Franco In Spring Breakers Is An Imitation Of His The Green Hornet Idea

Nicolas Cage has suspected that James Franco’s character from Spring Breakers may be an imitation of his character from The Green Hornet. While Nicolas Cage didn’t actually play a part in the film, the actor initially had several plans regarding the character of the villain. In an interview with GQ, Seth Rogen was quizzed about various rumours that went with films and thus this question too came along, to which Rogen agreed to be true in a way. According to a story published by the news portal, it was believed that Cage had several ideas for the White Bahamian, a similar imitation of his ideas was later spotted in Spring Breakers where James played the character of Alien who resembled Cage’s interpretations for The Green Hornet.

It was this belief that led Nicolas Cage to say that the makers of Spring Breakers imitated his idea. At the time, Cage spoke to the makers of The Green Hornet and mentioned that he wishes to have a bald man with hair tattooed on, as a character for the story. Nicolas Cage further added that he also wishes to add large prosthetic lips and a voice like Edward Robinson to the character. Cage even specified the accent, mentioning he wanted the character to have a Caribbean accent. Cage at the time had reportedly even acted out a scene where the chaser would perform a voodoo ritual. However, after several trials and errors, Cage failed to secure the role for himself.

It was after this scenario that Cage had requested a meeting with Rogen as he believed his idea was somehow incorporated in Spring Breakers and the character of Alen bore resemblances to his idea. Rogen mentioned quite clearly that the story wasn’t fictitious and revealed saying that the latter part of the story was actually true and happened quite recently. Rogen was quoted saying that the meeting between him and Cage happened just before the pandemic struck the world. However, Seth ended this discussion by saying that Cage already doesn’t like him and he will continue not to like him.

The role of Benjamin Chudnofsky from The Green Hornet eventually was passed on to Christoph Waltz. The character was played completely averse to Nicolas Cage’s interpretation of the character. The villain Cage had proposed and Waltz portrayed were two completely different characters to the point where the film turned into an action-comedy, according to the news portal.