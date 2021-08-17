Nicole Ari Parker Joins Cast Of Sex And The City Revival Series 'And Just Like That'

The Sex And The City (SATC) revival series has made Nicole Ari Parker the latest addition to its cast. Ever since the Sex And The City revival series was announced, fans have been anticipating every single update about the show. Original cast members - Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are set to reprise their roles in the revival series titled And Just Like That.

Nicole Ari Parker joins the cast of SATC revival

Nicole Ari Parker, known for her roles in movies like Blue Streak, Remember the Titans, Brown Sugar and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, has joined the cast of And Just Like That. Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram and shared a photo that featured Nicole with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. As she shared the photo, Sarah wrote, "@cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @nicoleariparker Oh so fine. I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night.

@justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!."

Image: Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram

As per People, Nicole has been roped in to play the role of Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and a Park Avenue mother of three. OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones. Many other stars of the original series will be reviving their roles - including Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The revival series was announced by Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram in January 2021. The 10 episodes will follow the lives of the three 'Gal Pals', now in their 50s, who explore love, life, and friendship in the city of New York. The series is set to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Why is Samantha not there in the 'Sex and The City' reboot?

Kim Cattrall has decided not to return to the reboot series of SATC. The rumours about Cattrall and Parker's feud have been floating around for a long time, which might have pushed Cattrall to opt out of the project. Fans were disappointed when Cattrall informed that she had put her foot down and would not be returning to the franchise.

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2019, Kim was questioned about her diva behaviour and her extreme demands on the sets of SATC, to which the actress said that her only demand was to not make a third SATC movie.

Sarah Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud further escalated when Kim hit out at Sarah through an Instagram post after the latter tried to reach out to Kim following her brother's demise.

Image: Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.