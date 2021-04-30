Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball Sparks Online Debate On 'Being The Ricardos' Casting Choice

The upcoming American biographical drama, Being the Ricardos, is already making headlines prior to its release after pictures of the actors were released on social media. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie will feature Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the lead role. However, the casting choice of the filmmakers, especially Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball has sparked an online debate among the fans.

About Lucille Ball movie- Being the Ricardos

The official Instagram of Just Jared released pictures of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem strolling outside the sets of the movie in their new avatar as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz respectively. In the pictures, Nicole was seen sporting a wig with heavy makeup to transform her face to look similar to the late actress Lucille Ball. On the other hand, Javier Bardem sported a white tux and a mask.

Netizens' online debate on Lucille Ball movie's cast

The comments under the picture were interesting with many people being torn between liking Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball while some strongly disagreeing with the casting choice. One fan commented about how wrong they were to cast Nicole and Javier to play the iconic couple while another chimed in saying they could not see them as Lucy and Desi. Several fans also pointed out that the wig and makeup made Nicole look more like American pop star Taylor Swift.

Though the debate about the wrong casting choice continued, a good number of people started supporting the idea of Will & Grace actress Debra Messing as Lucille Ball. One fan wrote that the production could have saved money by casting Debra Messing as she already looked like Lucille Ball and wrote that she was robbed of this role. Some fans were brutal when it came to expressing their disagreement over the casting choice in the movie.

Lucille Ball movie's cast

Being the Ricardos will follow the real-life events of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz that occurred over the course of a week while filming I Love Lucy. The movie will dive into the details of how the crisis jeopardized their career and marriage. Along with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the supporting cast will also feature actors such as J. K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.

