Nicole Kidman is among the notable actors who have been in the entertainment industry for a couple of decades so far. As the actor recently completed 16 years of togetherness with her husband and singer Keith Urban, she recently dig deep into her photos and revealed an unseen picture of them together to wish Urban on their wedding anniversary. Take a look at what she posted.

Nicole Kidman wishes her husband Keith on their 16th wedding anniversary

Nicole Kidman recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of her and her husband Keith Urban from their wedding. In the photo, she can be seen donning a white wedding dress with a long veil while Keith Urban can be seen sporting a black suit. The picture depicted how the duo were lighting the candle together on the day of their wedding 16 years ago. While captioning the post Sweet 16, Kidman expressed her feeling about how this moment happened yesterday. The caption read, “ Sweet XVI Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever” (sic)

The Emmy and Oscar-winning star sparked dating rumours with Urban after the duo met during an event in 2005, almost four years after her split from actor Tom Cruise. Kidman met Keith Urban during an event almost four years later in 2005 and the latter said he knew the actor would one day become his wife. The couple has been inseparable ever since. It was only recently that Urban talked about their engagement while revisiting the place where it happened, New York City, on the Today show. The singer had noted that he popped the question somewhere along the Hudson River.

Meanwhile, Kidman has appeared in numerous award-winning films. The two-time Emmy winner has been featured in films like American Civil War, Boy Erased: A Memoir, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Aquaman, among others.

Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman