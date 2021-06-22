Nicole Kidman Celebrates Birthday And Gives 'love' To Husband Keith Urban For Father's Day

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban had a double celebration on June 20. Nicole celebrated Father’s Day which fell on her birthday this year as well. The Aquaman actor took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her father and husband to commemorate Father’s Day. Keith also gave a sneak peek of Nicole’s birthday celebration on his Instagram handle.

Nicole Kidman's birthday and Father’s Day celebration

In her post, Nicole shared an unseen picture with her father from her early days. The father-daughter duo lovingly smiled at each other in the photo. Nicole shared another photo with her husband Keith Urban from one of their outings. In the photo, both wore black overalls and Nicole planted a sweet kiss on Keith’s cheek. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay.”

As soon as her post was shared, Nicole’s fans and followers rushed in to shower love on the photos. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while one of them commented ‘Stay happy forever!’. Another also commented by writing, ‘Wow so sweet 😍😍.’ See their reactions below.

Image: Nicole Kidman's Instagram

A peek into Nicole Kidman's birthday celebration was given by Keith as he shared a photo on his Instagram handle. In the photo, several colourful balloons were seen flying and Keith gave her a huge bouquet of roses as well. Nicole was also wearing a party tiara on her head. In the caption of the post, Keith wrote, “Happy happy birthday babygirl!” followed by a red heart and party emojis. Fans also dropped sweet birthday wishes for The Undoing actor by commenting on the post.

Nicole Kidman’s movies

The 54-year-old actor has starred in several commercially successful movies like Moulin Rouge!, Paddington, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Goldfinch. She will next be seen in the historical thriller movie titled The Northman which is set to release next year. Nicole also has been taken aboard the cast of the biographical drama movie titled Being the Ricardos. She will also play the lead role in the upcoming drama series called Nine Perfect Strangers which is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The series will be available on Hulu from August 18, 2021.

