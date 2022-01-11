Nicole Kidman Dedicates Her Golden Globes Award To Lucille And Other Nominated Women

As the Golden Globes award 2022 winners list was recently announced, it revealed that Nicole Kidman won the award for her prolific performance in her popular biopic, Being the Ricardos. As the actor expressed her delight in receiving the honour, she took to social media and penned a heartfelt note while dedicating her award to Lucille whose character she portrayed in the film.

Nicole Kidman emerged as the winner at Golden Globes 2022 for her film, Being The Ricardos among other nominees namely Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci and Kirsten Stewart for Spencer.

Nicole Kidman recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with an announcement that she won the Golden Globe award 2022 for her performance in her film, Being the Ricardos under the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Female. She further wrote a note of gratitude thanking everyone for the acknowledgement. She then dedicated her award to Lucille Ball, whom she portrayed in the film and also to all the other women who were nominated under the same category.

The caption read, "Thank you for the acknowledgement! Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman

More about Being the Ricardos

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, this movie is the 2021 American biopic drama that revolved around the relationship between the I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The movie was released in theatres on 10 December 2021 and then hit the Amazon Prime Video on 21 December. Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was loved by the audience with a special appreciation for Nicole's performance. The popular cast of the movie included prominent actors namely Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, John Rubinstein as older Jess Oppenheimer, Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh, Linda Lavin as older Madelyn Pugh, Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll, Clark Gregg as Howard Wenke, Jeff Holman as Roger Otter, Brian Howe as Charles Koerner, Ron Perkins as Macy, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman