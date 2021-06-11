Nicole Kidman Does Not Define Herself As Leading Lady Calls Herself 'character Actor'

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is spilling some beans about her career, films, relationships and more in her interaction with Grown Ups actor Chris Rock. During the conversation, Nicole Kidman opened up how she considers herself as a character actor and not a leading lady.

During this Variety's Actors on Actors series, Chris Rock mentioned to Nicole that every time he sees her on-screen, she’s one of these actors who does not have a character-actor bone in her body. He added that every time he sees her, she's only playing the lead. To which Kidman quickly replied saying ‘no’ and added that she’s a character actor.

Nicole added that she does not want to be the damsel unless it’s a great role. She revealed that she doesn’t define herself as a leading lady. Kidman said that she wants to be a character actor because she began her career when she was 14. Talking about the same, she said that at drama school, one would always play 80-year-olds, one would play boys and girls. And then when they come out in the real world, and it’s like, “Where are the roles?”.

Nicole also said to give her the most extreme and interesting things. She added that she grew up watching opera, going to art films, and seeing those French, Italian, Russian films that are all subtitled. And her dream was to work with auteurs hence she loves auteurs.

Nicole to play Lucille Ball in the upcoming biopic

Nicole Kidman is slated to play the iconic Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic, Being The Ricardos. During the interview, she also candidly discussed the challenges of taking on the role of the legendary comedienne She explained that the strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks they’re remaking the I Love Lucy show, and it's so not that. She said that it is about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage, calling it very deep. The Emmy winner added that Lucy was a trailblazer as she formed her production company. She also said that Desi was Cuban and she had to fight to get him on the show. Being The Ricardos, a biopic about the couple's marriage is based on the filming of the famous sitcom and will star Kidman as the 1950s television legend.

Image: Nicole Kidman Instagram

