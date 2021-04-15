Nicole Kidman On Giving Spa Treatments To Her Entire Family, Including Hubby Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman just dropped her beauty routine in a recent interview. The actor spoke about how she involves her entire family in her at-home spa session. She explained that she only has five minutes for her skincare as she devotes most of her time at home towards her children and her husband, country singer Keith Urban.

When asked whether her husband stole her products to get soft skin like hers, she replied that Keith was a "low-maintenance guy". She spoke about treating her entire family to an at-home spa day at times, where she gives them pedicures and massages their feet. She revealed using Seratopical Heel Souffle for her family as well as herself. She explained that she would apply the skincare product at night and wear her bedtime socks at night to wake up with the softest feet.

Nicole Kidman drops her skincare routine and more

In her interview with InStyle, Nicole Kidman spoke about her skincare routine, habits she inherited from her mom and her take on CBD-based products. When asked about her skincare routine, the actor specified that she would rather be with her family than spend an hour pampering herself. In the interview, she mentioned that she would only use Seratopical Radiant Glow Facial Oil, most of the time. She also prefers using Cancer Council Sunscreen during the day on her hands and her face.

She told the interviewer that she had inherited the trait of caring for herself from her mother. Kidman said that her mother was a feminist yet very feminine. She wanted to pass on those teachings to her daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose. She teaches them to smell good, care for their skin, file their nails and care for their feet because it's their responsibility. She said it wasn't only because of hygiene but also starting their mornings by making themselves presentable.

Kidman, who became the global brand ambassador of Seratopical by Sera Labs, was asked about her take on CBD-based products. She said that she had sensitive skin which was very reactive. The use of CBD-based products has helped the actor combat the reaction, especially since she has to work 14 hours a day. She said that her whole body responds beautifully to the products as it helps in easing her joint inflammation.

(Promo Image Source: Nicole Kidman Instagram)