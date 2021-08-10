Nicole Kidman Reveals How Husband Keith Urban Reacts To Her Onscreen Romantic Scenes

The Big Little Lies actress, Nicole Kidman recently revealed how her husband is very understanding. She opened up about her marital life, including what her husband Keith Urban feels about her "romantic scenes" onscreen. The duo tied the knot in June 2006, during a ceremony in Australia's Sydney.

Kidman will next be seen in the upcoming drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which will premiere on August 18, on Hulu, and air on Amazon Prime in India.

Nicole Kidman reveals husband Keith Urban is very understanding

During E! Network's Daily Pop, Academy Award-winning actress, Nicole Kidman, shed light on how her husband Keith Urban reacts to scenes containing explicit romance. The actress said:

My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved.

Kidman also explained that her husband does not interfere with her work. On a lighter note, she said that her husband has his own life to live and usually focuses on that. Kidman said:

He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in. He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing.

About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship

The couple, who tie knot in Sydney, have two daughters together, namely Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress, in 2019, told People Magazine that she had known her now-husband for less than six months when she knew he was the one she wanted to be with. Recalling the moment when she decided to get married to Keith, the actress said:

It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'

Nicole Kidman was previously married to global star Tom Cruise, whom she met on the sets of Days of Thunder in 1989 and married in 1990. Kidman also shares two children with Cruise, a daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise and a son, Connor Antony Cruise. They both were adopted by the ex-couple.

(IMAGE - AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.