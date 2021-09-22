Nicole Kidman Reveals Keith Urban's Uber-romantic Proposal; Confesses 'I Was A Goner'

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is reaping the joys of her blissful marriage with Australian singer Keith Urban, who she can be seen swooning over time and again. Kidman recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she dropped some details on the exact moment she knew Keith was her man.

Making a virtual appearance on the show, the 54-year-old was teased by Fallon, as he mentioned the actor's special love for New York, the place where she got engaged to Keith. 'You're not meant to know that!', Kidman chucked as she revealed the decisive moment with Keith. Kidman and Kieth have been married for 15 years, and are parents of two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.

Nicole Kidman reveals romantic moment with Keith Urban

Revealing details on being swept off by the country rockstar, Kidman spoke about one of her birthdays, when Keith 'sat on the stoop' of her New York apartment at 5 am with flowers in his hand. 'And that was it. I was a goner', she described the ecstatic moment, adding that she agreed to marry him. Jimmy further congratulated her for celebrating 15 years of marriage with Keith in June.

The Emmy and Oscar-winning star sparked dating rumours with Urban after the duo met during an event in 2005, almost four years after her split from actor Tom Cruise. Talking about how he proposed to Nicole in an appearance on the Today show, Keith noted that he popped the question 'somewhere along the Hudson River.'

The 59-year-old Tom Cruise was married to Nicole for 11 years after the duo met on the sets of Days of Thunder. According to Fox News, while speaking to fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, Kidman shed light on the intense media scrutiny the duo faced, adding that the relationship left her heart 'open' when she finally met her now-husband Keith Urban. Kidman also shares a daughter, Isabella aged 28, and a son, Conor aged 26, with Cruise.

On the work front, Nicole, who is famous for her roles in American Civil War, Boy Erased: A Memoir, among others, will be seen in Being the Ricardos and miniseries Expats.

(IMAGE: AP)