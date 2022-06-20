Nicole Kidman Roped In To Play Lead In 'Holland, Michigan'; Details Inside

The notable American-Australian star Nicole Kidman has been a part of some iconic movies and tv shows. She even received several awards and accolades in her career spanning nearly four decades. As the fans eagerly wait to watch the actor on-screen in her upcoming movies and shows, a delightful piece of news recently arrived revealing that Nicole Kidman has been roped in to play the lead role in the forthcoming film called Holland, Michigan.

Nicole Kidman to play the lead in Holland, Michigan

According to the reports by Deadline, the Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman has been set to play the lead role in the upcoming thriller movie Holland, Michigan, directed by Mimi Cave. Based on Andrew Sodroski’s script, the film's plot follows the story of a woman living in a small town who speculates that her husband is cheating on her. The story further reveals how the woman decides to have an affair in order to learn more about her husband’s dual life.

Nicole Kidman emerged as the winner of Golden Globes 2022 for her film, Being The Ricardos. Nicole Kidman recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with an announcement that she won the Golden Globe award 2022 for her performance in her film, Being the Ricardos under the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Female. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, this movie is the 2021 American biopic drama that revolved around the relationship between the I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The movie was released in theatres on 10 December 2021 and then hit the Amazon Prime Video on 21 December. Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was loved by the audience with a special appreciation for Nicole's performance. The popular cast of the movie included prominent actors namely Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, John Rubinstein as older Jess Oppenheimer, Clark Gregg as Howard Wenke, Jeff Holman as Roger Otter, Brian Howe as Charles Koerner, Ron Perkins as Macy, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman