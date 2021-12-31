With the release of Nicole Kidman's 2021 American biographical drama film nearing, the Being The Ricardos, actor talked about the equation between the lead movie characters, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz but she lost her cool when she was asked whether she was referring it to her own relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Being The Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, revolves around the relationship of I Love Lucy actors, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The movie was released in the US on 10 December 2021 prior to streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 21 December 2021 and received mixed reviews from the audience. The cast of the movie includes Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh, Linda Lavin as older Madelyn Pugh, among others.

Nicole Kidman reacts to a sexist question; 'Give me my life'

According to The Guardian, Nicole Kidman recently talked about the lead characters of her recently released film, Being The Ricardos. While speaking about the lead couple's role, she stated that it was about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out but some extraordinary things came from it. "And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending,” Kidman added. She further talked about her movie character's divorce after 20 years of marriage and stated that the film depicted how one could make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Stating further, she also stated that one could not make people behave how they wanted them to and mentioned that sometimes they might fall in love with someone who wasn't going to be the person they spend the rest of their life with.

"And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right,'” she responded.

While referring to what she stated, the interviewer then asked her whether she was referring to her past relationship with actor Tom Cruise. In response to that, Kidman exclaimed, "Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not, No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.” She further asked the interviewer not to be pigeonholed that way and added how she thought the question was almost sexist because no one would have said that to a man.

