Nicole Kidman Starrer 'Nine Perfect Strangers' First Look And Teaser Released

Nine Perfect Strangers is an upcoming suspense drama miniseries. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the show stars Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman in the lead role. Amazon Studios has acquired the global rights for the show and it will be premiered on August 20, 2021.

Nine Perfect Strangers teaser released

According to a media statement, Amazon Prime Video recently released the official teaser and first look images for the highly anticipated eight-part drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, on June 11, 2021, which will premiere exclusively on August 20, 2021, worldwide, excluding the US and China. Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Filmed in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The series features nine stressed city dwellers who try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha, portrayed by Kidman, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Nine Perfect Strangers cast include Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. It has been produced by Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and David E Kelley. This team was also behind the Emmy-winning drama series Big Little Lies and HBO's hit murder mystery miniseries The Undoing, both starring Kidman in pivotal roles.

Nine Perfect Strangers is directed by Jonathan Levine with the story co-written by Kelly and John Henry Butterworth. The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, with new episodes launching weekly. The show reunites a large chunk of the team behind the successful HBO series, including Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and executive producer David E. Kelley.

