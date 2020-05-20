Nicole Kidman Suffers From A Broken Ankle, Confirms Husband Keith Urban

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. In such a time of crisis, another unfortunate news has just been revealed. Nicole Kidman, Hollywood’s one of the finest and loved actors, has broken her ankle, while in lockdown. Read ahead to know more-

Nicole Kidman suffers from a broken ankle

Nicole Kidman’s husband, singer-songwriter, Keith Urban confirmed that she has broken her ankle, amid the quarantine situation. On May 15, Keith Urban’s first drive-in concert took place. The surprise benefit gig for frontline workers, in between the global pandemic, was held at Stardust Drive-In movie theatre 60 miles outside of Nashville. The Big Little Lies actor, Nicole Kidman was captured walking around in a cast at the concert. Within no time, the pictures of Nicole with a cast were viral, all over the internet.

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Keith Urban said that she broke her ankle, but she's a trooper. There she was spotted hobbling around on her boot with her mask on, added Keith Urban. However, the singer did not give out details on how Nicole Kidman injured herself.

Nicole Kidman even posted a picture from the concert. To avoid showing the injury, Nicole posted a cropped version of the picture. She captioned the picture, “ @KeithUrban just had to play!! Isolating with live music at last night’s first #UrbanUnderground drive-in gig for the incredible #frontline workers at @VanderbiltHealth ❤️ xx”.

Keith Urban had called over 200 guests from the nearby Vanderbilt University Health in Tennessee to join him during his concert. Later, Keith shared a small clip from the concert on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “NOW SHOWING - URBAN UNDERGROUND 🎬 A huge THANK YOU to all @vanderbilthealth frontline workers who attended tonight's special show at the drive in!

Country-singer Keith Urban and Oscar Award winner Nicole Kidman met in January 2005, at a Hollywood event honouring Australians, G’Day LA. The two began dating a few months later. They married in Sydney on June 25, 2006, approximately one month after their first date.

