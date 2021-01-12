Nicole Richie Shares Never-seen-before Photo Of Daughter Harlow On Her 13th Birthday; See

America television personality Nicole Richie has wished her daughter Harlow Madden a happy birthday in the most adorable of ways. On the occasion of Harlow Madden's birthday, she took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before picture of her daughter. Nicole also penned a sweet note for her daughter in the caption of the post. scroll to see the picture and to know what she said.

Also read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Had The Time Of Their Lives In Hawaii And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Also read | Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby's Face Accidentally Revealed By Yolanda Hadid

Nicole Richie's daughter Harlow Madden's unseen photo

Socialite Nicole Richie has shared an unseen photo of her daughter on her 13th birthday. In the picture that she shared, Nicole is seen cradling baby Harlow. She is also kissing her head in the picture while baby Harlow looks all wide-eyed into the camera. In the caption of the post, Nicole Richie wrote that she is extremely proud of the woman her daughter has become. She also wrote that she feels lucky to be Harlow's mom.

The post by Nicole garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Several of her followers have commented birthday wishes for Harlow Madden's birthday. Actor Zoe Saldana also has sent birthday wishes to Harlow by commenting on the post. Many of her fans have also pointed out that Harlow looks like her father Joel Madden while many have commented using the heart-eyes emoji. See their reactions here:

Nicole Richie got married to Joel Madden in December 2010. They have two children together, Harlow Madden and Sparrow Madden. Joel is the singer of the rock band Good Charlotte. His brother Benji Madden is also a singer in the band. Recently, netizens got to know that Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are related. Cameron is married to Benji Madden, Nicole's brother-in-law.

Richie is popularly known for her performance in the 2003 reality series The Simple Life. The plot of the show revolves around Nicole Richie and her former best friend Paris Hilton who had to do struggling jobs before they made it big in the entertainment industry. Richie and Hilton were seen cleaning the rooms, doing farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants and working as camp counsellors on the show. The show aired from 2003 to 2007. She was last seen as the judge of the show titled as Making The Cut.

Also read | Brendan Fraser To Star In Darren Aronofsky’s Movie Adaptation Of 'The Whale'

Also read | 'The United States Vs Billie Holiday' Trailer Showcases Andra Day As Billie Holiday

Image courtesy- @nicolerichieworld Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.