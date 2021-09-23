Nicole Richie's Hair Catches Fire As She Celebrates 'lit' 40th Birthday | Watch

American television personality Nicole Richie rang into her 40th birthday on September 21. However, the actor's birthday party took a tragic turn when her hair caught fire from the birthday candles. Despite burning a whole lot of her hair, Richie was sane enough to share the video and caption it hilariously.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole Richie shared a video from her 40th birthday celebrations. In the video, Nicole wore an off-shoulder black outfit with some chains around her neck. She sat before a birthday cake, ready to cut it. The cake had a childhood photo of Nicole. While she leaned down to blow the candles, the actor's hair caught fire. When Nicole realised her curls were burning, she screamed in terror and tried to extinguish the fire with her hand.

Celebs react to Nicole Richie's 'lit' entry to the 40s

The fire did not take away Nicole's confidence or sense of humour. While sharing the video, Nicole captioned it, "Well… so far 40 is lit." Her husband Joel Madden also added more humour to the post as he commented, "That’s hot." The video caught the attention of several celebrities who were either shocked or could not stop laughing.

Hairstylist Gregory Russel was seemingly horrified with the incident as he wrote, "STOP!!! AGAIN?!?!," in the comments. Nicole replied to the comment and asked him to think of a bob cut. She wrote, "I'll start a Pinterest board for new haircuts. Start thinking of cute curly bobs."

Nicole Richie's birthday video received a plethora of comments from Hollywood stars. Ellen Pompeo wished Nicole and asked her if she was ok. She wrote, "HBD!!! I hope you’re okay! ❤️." Richie's friend Katy Perry was also seemingly worried about her as she commented, "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG." Paris Hilton wrote, "OMFG 🙀 Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your ok!🥺 love youuuuu." Some of her friends even mentioned they would never forget the moment her hair caught fire. Katherine Power wrote, "A moment I’ll never forget."

Joel Madden's birthday wish for Nicole

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie tied the knot in 2010. The couple began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter and son in 2008 and 2009, respectively. On Nicole Richie's 40th birthday, Madden shared a monochrome photo in which Nicole was sitting on his shoulders. Wishing his wife on her birthday, Madden wrote, "Happy Birthday Nicole❤️ You’ve made love feel timeless I’ve forgotten how old we are ❤️🥰."

