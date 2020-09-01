Niecy Nash Ties The Knot With Jessica Betts A Year After Her Divorce With Jay Tucker; Read

Recently, Hollywood actor and comedian, Niecy Nash announced her marriage with Jessica Bets, a year after she filed for a divorce with then-husband Jay Tucker. Taking to her Instagram handle, Niecy Nash shared a picture with singer Jessica Betts, which features the couple holding hands and smiling. Take a look:

Niecy announces her marriage

As seen in the picture shared, Niecy Nash is seen donning a white wedding gown with a long veil flowing behind her, while Betts sports a button-down dress shirt, pants, sneakers, vest and tie. With the picture shared, Niecy Nash wrote: “Mrs Carol Denise BettsðŸ’ #LoveWinsðŸŒˆ". Soon after Niecy posted the picture from her wedding, fans and celebrities wished the couple and poured their love on the picture. Take a look at how fans and celebrities reacted:

Fans react:

Celebrities react:

In October 2019, Niecy and her husband Jay Tucker, who had been married to each other for eight years, announced their divorce in a public statement. Taking to her Instagram handle, the couple mentioned that they 'believe in the beauty of truth and always have'. Furthermore, the joint statement read, "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride."

Jay and Niecy continued, "And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share—present tense." Adding to the same, the then-couple also thanked all those, who had shown their support to them in the past eight years as a couple. Concluding their statement, Niecy and Jay mentioned that they were grateful. Take a look:

All about Niecy's work:

Besides being an actor, Niecy is also a television host, model, and producer. Niecy kickstarted her acting journey when she made her professional acting debut in 1995 film Boys on the Side. She also worked in the 1999 film Cookie's Fortune and had a recurring role in CBS drama series, City of Angels, which made her a household name in the west.

