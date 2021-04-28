Last Updated:

Nigella Lawson's Weird 'microwave' Pronunciation Earns Her A BAFTA Nomination

Nigella Lawson created a stir on the internet last year when she mispronounced the word microwave. Read on to know more about it here.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
nigella lawson

nigella lawson (nigella lawson instagram)


Nigella Lawson is an English food writer and television cook, most popularly known for her cooking shows like Nigella's Feast, Nigella's Express, Nigella's Christmas Kitchen among others. One of Nigella Lawson's videos went viral last year, because of the way she pronounced the word 'microwave'. Here is everything you need to know about that and how it got her a BAFTA nomination. 

Nigella Lawson's Microwave pronunciation makes her a part of BAFTA 2021 nominations 

According to a report by Grazia Daily, months after Nigella Lawson's video went viral because of the way she pronounced 'microwave', it has now been nominated for a BAFTA. Nigella's microwave moment has been listed as one of the must-watch moments of the past year. The other nominations include Gogglebox's reaction to one of Boris Johnson's Covid press conferences, Diversity's BGT dance routine, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the moment when Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton.

 The incident took place in the month of December 2020 when Nigella was hosting her cooking show titled Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat and called a microwave, a 'mee-cro-waa-way. A lot of Twitter users asked her if she knows how to pronounce the word correctly to which she said that she does. She added that she pronounces it that way because it is an inside joke between her family members. 

READ | Nigella Lawson is "Twitchy" and "Antsy" if she doesn't get time for this unexpected hobby

More about Nigella Lawson 

Nigella Lawson is a British celebrity who is seen in many television shows. Apart from being a television personality, she is also a cookbook author. She has authored a number of cookbooks like How to Eat, How to be a Domestic Goddess, among others. Nigella Lawson’s name has appeared on countless television shows, and she is one of Britain’s most loved food personalities. But before she entered the culinary world, she was the editor of The Sunday Times. She later worked as the restaurant critic for The Spectator.  Nigella has even worked as a food editor at Britain’s Vogue and penned a food column for The New York Times. The chef has had a bitter past, losing her mother, sister, and her first husband to cancer. 

READ | Nigella Lawson believes dry shampoos are not being used to their potential; reveals a hack

Image Credits: Nigella Lawson Official Instagram Account 

READ | Video of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' pronunciation leaves netizens in splits; check out
READ | Nigella Lawson's 'microwave' pronunciation has left internet in splits, see video here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT