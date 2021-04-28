Nigella Lawson's Weird 'microwave' Pronunciation Earns Her A BAFTA Nomination

Nigella Lawson is an English food writer and television cook, most popularly known for her cooking shows like Nigella's Feast, Nigella's Express, Nigella's Christmas Kitchen among others. One of Nigella Lawson's videos went viral last year, because of the way she pronounced the word 'microwave'. Here is everything you need to know about that and how it got her a BAFTA nomination.

Nigella Lawson's Microwave pronunciation makes her a part of BAFTA 2021 nominations

According to a report by Grazia Daily, months after Nigella Lawson's video went viral because of the way she pronounced 'microwave', it has now been nominated for a BAFTA. Nigella's microwave moment has been listed as one of the must-watch moments of the past year. The other nominations include Gogglebox's reaction to one of Boris Johnson's Covid press conferences, Diversity's BGT dance routine, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the moment when Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton.

The incident took place in the month of December 2020 when Nigella was hosting her cooking show titled Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat and called a microwave, a 'mee-cro-waa-way. A lot of Twitter users asked her if she knows how to pronounce the word correctly to which she said that she does. She added that she pronounces it that way because it is an inside joke between her family members.

I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again pic.twitter.com/lpJx9dk1qw — jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 8, 2020

More about Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson is a British celebrity who is seen in many television shows. Apart from being a television personality, she is also a cookbook author. She has authored a number of cookbooks like How to Eat, How to be a Domestic Goddess, among others. Nigella Lawson’s name has appeared on countless television shows, and she is one of Britain’s most loved food personalities. But before she entered the culinary world, she was the editor of The Sunday Times. She later worked as the restaurant critic for The Spectator. Nigella has even worked as a food editor at Britain’s Vogue and penned a food column for The New York Times. The chef has had a bitter past, losing her mother, sister, and her first husband to cancer.

