'Night Court' Reboot Set To Cast 'The Big Bang Theory' Actor Melissa Rauch As Abby Stone

The Big Bang Theory actor Melissa Rauch is set to star in the previously announced Night Court reboot. Melissa was already an executive producer on the show but reportedly has decided to take on the lead role as well. She will be playing the role of Abby Stone in the show. Read ahead to know more.

Melissa Rauch to play the role of Abby Stone in Night Court reboot

As reported by Deadline, the show will be similar to the 1984 original, which aired for nine seasons. The reboot will star John Larroquette, reprising his role as nighttime prosecutor Daniel "Dan" Fielding while Melissa will executive produce and star as an all-new original character Abby Stone. Reportedly, her character will be the daughter of Judge Harold "Harry" Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson. Her character will serve as a nighttime judge at the Manhattan arraignment court much like Harry Anderson's character from the original show. The news of Melissa's role comes two years after the finale of The Big Bang Theory where she got her big break on-screen playing microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski.

More about Night Court

Producer Dan Rubin is working on the reboot. However, there aren’t many details about it yet, the show is said to be still "in development" on IMDb and it is not clear who will make up the rest of the cast.

Night Court premiered on NBC from January 4, 1984, to May 31, 1992. It was created by comedy writer Reinhold Weege and the Night Court cast included Harry Anderson, Gail Strickland, Paula Kelly, Ellen Foley, Markie Post and others. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.7 out of 10.

More about The Big Bang Theory

Melissa played the role of Bernadette Rostenkowski in The Big Bang Theory who was the love interest and eventual wife of Howard Wolowitz (played by Simon Helberg.) She starred in the show from seasons 3 to 12. Recent rumours suggested that the cast could be reuniting for a reboot or a reunion soon. However, Melissa’s co-star Mayim Bialik who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the show made it clear that the reboot probably won't be happening anytime soon.

