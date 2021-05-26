Niki Caro Teams With Charlize Theron For Netflix's Female Big-wave Surfing Film

Niki Caro and Charlize Theron worked together in 2005 released North Country. While Caro directed the drama film, Theron starred as Josephine "Josey" Aimes. Now, the director and actor are collaborating again on a women-centric project, but Theron will take on a new job this time.

Niki Caro and Charlize Theron team for female's big-wave surfing movie at Netflix

According to Variety, Netflix is developing a feature film about women's fight for equality in big-wave surfing. The streamer has tapped Niki Caro to direct the movie with Charlize Theron as a producer. There is currently no information if the Academy Award-winning actor will also star in the film.

The untitled project is based on the New York Times Magazine article, The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth, by Daniel Duane. It is also inspired by four women; Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms, and Keala Kennelly, who are fighting for the right to participate in big-wave competitions. All of them build a powerful bond as they surf threatening spots such as California’s Maverick’s and Maui’s Jaws while declaring their right to join the male-dominated tournaments.

The screenplay is adapted by Beck Johnston. It will focus on the four women's tales and their strong bond. Filmmaker Niki Caro will also produce the project. Charlize Theron bankrolls the movie along with AJ Dix and Beth Kono for Denver and Delilah Productions.

Niki Caro made her directorial debut in 1998 with Memory & Desire. She then helmed Whale Rider, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland, USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife. Niki Caro's latest directorial project was Disney's live-action Mulan movie, which gave her much fame around the world. Her upcoming projects has The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez for Netflix, Daisy Jones & the Six for Amazon, and Beautiful Ruins.

Charlize Theron was recently seen in Netflix's superhero film The Old Guard which received positive responses from the viewers. She was recently seen in F9: The Fast Saga as she reprised her role of Cipher. Her credits as a producer include titles such as Monster, Sleepwalking, Dark Places, Brain on Fire, Atomic Blonde, Bombshell, and more.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MULAN FEATURETTE AND CHARLIZEAFRICA INSTAGRAM

