Nikki Bella Gets Married To Beau Artem Chigvintsev In Paris; See Pics From Dreamy Affair

After moving away from John Cena, former American wrestler Nikki Bella has finally tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev. The prominent television personality surprised fans with the delightful news on Instagram where she shared two pictures from the dreamy affair that left the fans awestruck.

Though Bella managed to tease fans with just two pictures, the couple will soon give fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do, the International media outlet confirmed. The special programme shall be premiering early next year.

Nikki Bella ties the knot with Artem Chigvintsev

The four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process, from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki's bachelorette party and more. Bella and Chigvintsev began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement early the following year. Their son Matteo was born on July 31, 2020.

The first picture shared by Bella shows her flaunting the sparkling solitaire ring while the other picture showed the two posing in front of the Eiffel tower while keeping their backs toward the camera. While sharing the exciting news, Nikki wrote, "We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo."

Nikki's sister Brie Bella commented on the sweet wedding post and wrote, "It was so magical and beautiful!!!" Several others also congratulated Bella on her wedding. As per E-News, creating their dream wedding was not that easy for the couple starting from navigating parenthood at home to worrying over Artem's family attendance from Russia for the wedding, everything went into planning for a perfect day.

However, while keeping the fans on their toes, all the information and exclusive footage pertaining to the wedding shall be disclosed next year during the special event. Before moving in with her now husband Artem, Nikki was engaged to former wrestler John Cena. The two, later, 2018 announced their separation after Nikki expressed her desire to start a family and John was sure he didn’t want children.

IMAGE: Instagram/thenikkibella