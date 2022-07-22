Nikki Bella Talks About Her 'painful And Traumatising' Breakup With John Cena

Nikki Bella is a former WWE star. Nikki Bella and John Cena dated for six years and were about to get married in 2018. According to Hollywood Life, the two split up when Nikki expressed her desire to start a family and John was sure he didn’t want children. The two announced their separation and told the fans even though it was a difficult decision they would still have love and respect for each other. As Nikki Bella recently interacted with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about her traumatizing breakup with her ex John Cena.

Nikki Bella talk about her break-up with John Cena

During a recent interaction, Nikki Bella recalled her breakup with John Cena in 2018 after being together for six years and revealed how she wished it was bad because it was easier to walk away. Adding to it, she mentioned that it was much harder to walk away when it was loving and even compared her situation to other women. While signing off, Bella stated that even though it was painful and traumatizing, she just knew it was right.

She said, "You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away. It's so much harder to walk away when it's loving. I think a lot of women get into this situation when it's like, 'I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we're just meant to live a different life. ... I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it's painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right."

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up?

Shocked fans took to Twitter and found out that the couple broke up because of Nikki Bella. However, People Magazine (via Bustle) later revealed that it was John Cena who got cold feet before their engagement. "John Cena talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her (Nikki Bella). But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always," an unnamed source told the magazine.

