Nikki Glaser Pays Musical Tribute To Bob Saget: 'When I Was Down, You Brought Me Up'

The untimely demise of Bob Saget last week was a shocking news for his family members, friends, fans from across the globe. Among them were celebrities of the entertainment industry, his colleagues from the comedy industry, co-stars from his shows and films. Tributes poured in for the comedian-actor, and the latest such gesture was from Nikki Glaser.

The comedian-actor recorded a special song in memory of her friend. Sharing some of her memorable moments with the Full House star, she wholeheartedly expressed her love for him.

Nikki Glaser tribute for Bob Saget

Nikki took to her Instagram handle to post a teaser of the song she recorded for Bob Saget. Titled Song for Bob with an animated image of him in a white shirt and red tie, the full song is available for listening on Spotify.

Nikki called Bob as the 'world's friend' as she shared this song. The star added that she was recording some songs for Matt Ponda for fun, to see if it would work out. Though she had no plans to release anything, this song eventually materalised and she was proud of herself.

In the light-hearted song, Nikki called him the 'king of fatherhood' and that he was 'someone to trust'. She also recalled memories of him cheering her up when she was down.

The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser star mentioned their moments of cracking jokes, laughing together and more.

"If I had known that you would die, what would I change?" she said. Nikki also says in the lyrics that she spoke to the skies to not 'hurt' the people she loves.

The song made her followers emotional. They praised her voice and that they could feel her emotions.

Bob Saget passes away

Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65 on January 9. He died in his hotel room a day after a stand-up performance in Florida. The actor-comedian was popular for his work on shows like America's Funniest Home Videos and numerous other shows and films, where his humour brought out laughs in audiences.

He was laid to rest in a cemetery in California on January 14.

(Image: Instagram/@nikkiglaser)