Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Wife Support Arctic Indigenous Film Fund To 'tell Vital Stories'

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the much-loved HBO drama series recently extended his support to the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund. He, along with his wife, Nukâka Coster-Waldau and Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur have joined forces to support the fund that was established by the International Sámi Film Institute in Norway. The fund came into being in 2018 at the Indigenous Film Conference in Norway for the sole purpose of supporting the development and production of Indigenous filmmakers from the Arctic and their films and series.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and others extend support to Arctic Indigenous Film Fund

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nukâka Coster-Waldau and Baltasar Kormakur have come together to be ambassadors of the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund. According to reports by Variety, the trio is 'thrilled' that they can support the fund and mentioned that they have a 'deep personal and professional connection' to the Arctic. In a joint statement, they mentioned that it is important for indigenous voices to be heard and also mentioned that the people have 'urgent, vital and powerful stories' that the rest of the world has not yet heard or seen. They also mentioned that they hope the fund is able to support these filmmakers who have a story to tell and 'fill a void in funding and financing for these artists'.

Apart from the International Sámi Film Institute, there are other partners in the fund as well. They include Sundance Film Institute, Greenland Film Makers, Canada Media Fund, Nunavut Film Development Corporation and Archy Film Association. The Arctic Indigenous Film Fund is currently seeking more international donors and partners.

The Arctic Indigenous Film Fund recently awarded its first slate of development grants to a f`ew filmmakers and projects. As per Variety, some of them include filmmaker Kelvin Redvers's Ice Road, Pipaluk K. Jørgensen's This Road of Mine, Marja Bål Nango's project I love my Guodoheaddji, Eduard Novikov's At the End of the World and Nyla Innuksuk's project Slash/Back. The Managing Director of the International Sámi Film Institute mentioned in a statement that these projects 'offer immense potential' to broadcasters and studios.

