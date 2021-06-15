Nina Dobrev Shares Selfie With 'The Vampire Diaries' Co-star Kat Graham, Fans Are Elated

The Vampire Diaries fans were in for a treat on Sunday as actor Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself and Kat Graham. The two actors can be seen posing for a selfie in the photo posted by Nina.

In the photo posted by Nina Dobrev, she can be seen taking the selfie while Kat Graham rests her chin on Nina’s shoulders, also smiling for the photo. Nina captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji. Kat Graham took to the comment section of the post and expressed her love for her on-screen best friend and wrote, “I love you soooooo much”. Nina replied with lots of heart and loved emojis. Many fans of the actor and the series commented on the post and showed their love and expressed their excitement about the reunion. One fan wrote, “THE BETS DUO IS BACK IM LIVING” while another said, “THE REUNION WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED”. Some fans also commented about breaking the internet and one fan wrote, “INTERNET IS BROKEN YEAH”

The comment about breaking the internet comes from Nina’s own Instagram story. She had posted a video on her Instagram story which also featured Kat Graham. The story was captioned, “Surprise Sunday Funday” and in the video, Nina said, “I was sitting here on Sunday, just chilling and I thought to myself can I break the Internet?”. Then she panned her camera to Kat Graham and said, “Yes I think I can break the Internet. Consider yourself broken, Internet.” The ladies laughed and Kat kissed Nina's forehead and said, “I love you so much.”

The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham both played major parts in the supernatural drama series, The Vampire Diaries. While Nina played the role of the protagonist, Elena Gilbert, Kat Graham essayed the role of Bonnie Bennett, Elena’s best friend. Nina Dobrev left the series in the sixth season and returned as a guest star for the eighth and final season. The Vampire Diaries cast also includes Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as brothers, Stefan and Damon. Other actors involved in the series include Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, Candice King, and many more.

Nina Dobrev made her debut in 2006 with the movie, Away from Her, which revolved around a couple and their experience with Alzheimer’s disease. Then Nina went on to do many more movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Lucky Day, and many more. Nina will be seen next in upcoming movies like Redeeming Love and Sick Girl.

